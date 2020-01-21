Renewi (LON:RWI) Price Target Cut to GBX 55 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI) had its price objective cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Renewi to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 36 ($0.47) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

LON:RWI opened at GBX 34.80 ($0.46) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $279.25 million and a PE ratio of -6.11. Renewi has a 1-year low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 0.45 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Renewi’s payout ratio is -0.18%.

In related news, insider Luc Sterckx bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($35,516.97). Also, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28).

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

