Renewi’s (RWI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Renewi to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 36 ($0.47) in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of RWI traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 35.60 ($0.47). 340,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Renewi has a 52 week low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Renewi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.18%.

In other news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28). Also, insider Luc Sterckx acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,516.97).

About Renewi

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

