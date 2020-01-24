Renishaw (LON:RSW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,850 ($37.49).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RSW. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Renishaw in a report on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

Shares of LON:RSW traded up GBX 328 ($4.31) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,078 ($53.64). 213,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.27. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,832.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,740.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 32.19.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

