Renishaw (LON:RSW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $18.80 EPS

Renishaw (LON:RSW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of LON:RSW traded down GBX 72 ($0.95) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,088 ($53.78). The company had a trading volume of 224,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,858.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,746.64. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a one year high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSW shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation