Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of RNSHF opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.48. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

