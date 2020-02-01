Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) to Issue GBX 14 Dividend

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Renishaw stock opened at GBX 3,976 ($52.30) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 31.38. Renishaw has a 12 month low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,867.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,748.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

RSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Renishaw in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

