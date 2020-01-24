Renold (LON:RNO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.98

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.98 and traded as low as $17.49. Renold shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 65,389 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

