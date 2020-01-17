Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,300 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 688,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE RENN remained flat at $$1.83 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.58. Renren has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. Research analysts predict that Renren will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

