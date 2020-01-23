Renren (NYSE:RENN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

NYSE:RENN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,325. Renren has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Renren had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Renren will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

