Renren (NYSE:RENN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of RENN stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renren has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Renren will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

