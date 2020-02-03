Renren (NYSE:RENN) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

NYSE:RENN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.67. 10,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.58. Renren has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renren will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

