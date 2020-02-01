Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $25.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCII. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Shares of RCII opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.43. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 109.43%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

