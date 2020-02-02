Rent.com.au (ASX:RNT) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Rent.com.au Ltd (ASX:RNT) rose 16.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 1,470,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.04.

About Rent.com.au (ASX:RNT)

Rent.com.au Limited operates real estate Websites focusing on rental property market in Australia. It accepts rental property listings from real estate agents, property managers, private landlords, developers, builders, retirement services, and universities. The company also provides services through mobile application, as well as offers advertising services.

