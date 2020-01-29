Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 446.11 ($5.87).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 476.80 ($6.27) on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 475.50 ($6.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 457.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 447.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72.

In other news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

