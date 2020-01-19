Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RTO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 446.11 ($5.87).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 475.50 ($6.25) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 475.50 ($6.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 449.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of -89.72.

In related news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total value of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?