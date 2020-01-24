Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTOKY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rentokil Initial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Rentokil Initial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.02. 138,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

