Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.37

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.37 and traded as high as $31.03. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 14,521 shares changing hands.

RTOKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY)

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

