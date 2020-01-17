Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $31,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Repay in the second quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 229,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $627.73 million, a PE ratio of -112.71 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Repay has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

