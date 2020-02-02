Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.24

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 40468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $658.88 million, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?