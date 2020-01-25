Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

RPAY stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $629.70 million, a P/E ratio of -63.77 and a beta of -0.02. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $16.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

