Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Short Interest Update

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.62. The company had a trading volume of 408,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.31, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.12. Repligen has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. Repligen’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio