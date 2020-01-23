Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.36

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.36 and last traded at $101.15, with a volume of 32434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. First Analysis raised Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.82, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,940,000 after acquiring an additional 305,195 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

