Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Lowered to $24.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,421. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $605.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 3.03.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhodes bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $246,790.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $2,543,000. Insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 76,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?