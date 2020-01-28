Repsol SA Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repsol in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.91.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REPYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

REPYY stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. Repsol has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

