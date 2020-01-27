Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPYY. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

REPYY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 1,694,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,925. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

