Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,475. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

