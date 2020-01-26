Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRBK. TheStreet lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Call Option?