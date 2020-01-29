Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 12,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.25 million, a PE ratio of 118.04 and a beta of 0.86. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index