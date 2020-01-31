Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Sells $189,460.00 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.27.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

