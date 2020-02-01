Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acceleron Pharma Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XLRN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

