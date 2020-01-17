Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACC. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

NYSE ACC opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $489,987.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,818.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

