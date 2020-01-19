Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apartment Investment and Management Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AIV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – KeyCorp increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

NYSE AIV opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 87,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

