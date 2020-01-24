Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Autoliv Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the auto parts company will earn $5.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2020 earnings at $6.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Autoliv stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.50. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 52.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

