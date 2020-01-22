Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.24 on Monday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.25.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 270,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,481,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,237,000 after buying an additional 1,217,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,165,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,952,000 after buying an additional 11,965,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,564,000.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks