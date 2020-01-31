Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.67.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$114.66 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

