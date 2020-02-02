Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caci International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Caci International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caci International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.55.

CACI stock opened at $267.44 on Friday. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $161.26 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caci International by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caci International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,728,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caci International by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,838,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

