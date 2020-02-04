Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIB. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Desjardins raised shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.23. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.10 billion.

