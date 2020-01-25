Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Bank System, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE CBU opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.01. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.85%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,200.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Serbun sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $503,587.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,345.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,342 shares of company stock valued at $911,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $222,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

