Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 over the last ninety days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,508 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

