Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Below Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

FIVE stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 17.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,130 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after acquiring an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Five Below by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $107,185,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

