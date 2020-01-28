Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fulton Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi expects that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

FULT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.92 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 225.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 118.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

