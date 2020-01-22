Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Installed Building Products Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IBP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Installed Building Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $76.05 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01.

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,416,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,559.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 182.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

