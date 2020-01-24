Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Potbelly Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.77 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

PBPB has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Potbelly from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Potbelly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In related news, Director David W. Head purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Also, Director David W. Head acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,700.00. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Potbelly by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Potbelly by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Potbelly by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

See Also: Depreciation