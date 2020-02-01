Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SLM Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for SLM in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in SLM by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

