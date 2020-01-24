Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Smith & Nephew plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Smith & Nephew in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.82 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smith & Nephew’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SNN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:SNN opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

