Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trevi Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of TRVI opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $886,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

