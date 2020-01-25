Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for United States Steel Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for United States Steel in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Shares of X stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 38.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

