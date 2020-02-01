Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WesBanco Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSBC. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

WesBanco stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.52%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth $16,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WesBanco by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 248,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in WesBanco by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in WesBanco by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

