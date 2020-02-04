Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Apollo Global Management LLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $45.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -952.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $22,877,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $3,399,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $843,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $14,841,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

