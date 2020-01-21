Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AvalonBay Communities Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $216.07 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $182.01 and a 1-year high of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $1,963,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,611,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?